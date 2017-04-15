Natural Ways To Increase Vaginal Lubrication

• Diet First and foremost, what you eat entirely affects your everyday well-being. Including foods that are rich in Omega 3 fatty acids help reduce vaginal dryness on the long run. For this eat food such as Tuna, Sunflower seeds, Salmon, Pumpkins. Also eat food that are a rich source of Vitamin B and A as these provide you with the essential fatty acids required to bring down dryness.

• Maintaining PH It is very important to maintain the right PH in and around the vaginal area as it directly effects how moist it gets. For this, invest in a good quality soaps and Vaginal washes and use them during your cleanliness routine. Also, Olive oil would be a great all-natural ingredient to use in order to moisten the vaginal area. Apply a high-quality Olive oil around the vaginal area twice a day to keep it moist.

• Hormonal Check To keep your Vagina well-lubricated, it is necessary to maintain the right hormonal-level. For this a nice brisk walk could do the job. Indulge in a walking habit just before you wish to have intercourse and you will be surprised with the results. Watching sexually-arousing films is also a good idea to help increase the blood flow to your V-area. This could be done along with your partner as a part of a nice fore-play.

• Timing Your Intercourse Strange as it sounds, but it is true that you could make the most out of a well-timed intercourse! For those of you, who have hit the Menopause button, indulge in a good bedroom-romp anytime between 4am-9am, as your hormones are most well-behaved then.

Lastly, it is important to understand that taking care of your Vagina is just as important as any other part of your body. The female Vagina is like a flower; it is delicate and needs tender loving, nurturing and caring to remain at its best.

