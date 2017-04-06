Pages Navigation Menu

Navy Commander Found Dead in his Home in Lagos

Posted on Apr 6, 2017

The Nigerian Navy and the Police are currently investigating the cause of death of one Rear Admiral Daniel Ikoli who was found dead at his residence in the Apapa area of Lagos State. Ikoli, who was the Fleet Commander, Western Naval Command, Apapa, Lagos State, was in his house when his domestic staff heard gunshots. […]

