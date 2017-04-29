NB displays resilience amidst economic recession – Gistmaster (blog)
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Gistmaster (blog)
|
NB displays resilience amidst economic recession
Gistmaster (blog)
The economic recession that weighed down business operations in Nigeria since 2016 met some resistance from the stables of Nigerian Breweries due to the fact that its management has enshrined innovation as a character with strong business strategies …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!