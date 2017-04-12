NBC ups prices by 25% as competition dips; Indomie price by 10%
Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC), makers of Coca Cola and its variants, has increased the prices of most of its products by 25 percent, BusinessDay investigations show. Specifically, Coca cola, Fanta and Sprite, Schweppes and Eva water have their prices increased from N120 to N150 in the last one week. BusinessDay findings reveal that most consumers…
The post NBC ups prices by 25% as competition dips; Indomie price by 10% appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG