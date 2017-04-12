Pages Navigation Menu

NBC ups prices by 25% as competition dips; Indomie price by 10%

Posted on Apr 12, 2017

Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC), makers of Coca Cola and its variants, has increased the prices of most of its products by 25 percent, BusinessDay investigations show. Specifically, Coca cola, Fanta and Sprite, Schweppes and Eva water have their prices increased from N120 to N150 in the last one week. BusinessDay findings reveal that most consumers…

