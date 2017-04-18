NCAA declares Abuja airport ready for operations

The Director-General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Mr Usman Muktar, says the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, runway is ready for operation and can be opened on Wednesday. Muktar stated this while speaking with newsmen during an inspection of the airport’s runway on Monday in Abuja. The Abuja airport was closed on March 8 for…

