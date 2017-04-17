NCAA declares Abuja Airport’s runway safe, ready for flight operations
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has certified the rehabilitated Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, safe and ready for commercial flight operations. NCAA’s Director General Capt. Muktar Usman, informed newsmen on Monday, that the final inspection had been done and they were satisfied. ”Well as you can see, we have just done the final […]
