Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NCAA declares Abuja Airport’s runway safe, ready for flight operations

Posted on Apr 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has certified the rehabilitated Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, safe and ready for commercial flight operations. NCAA’s Director General Capt. Muktar Usman, informed newsmen on Monday, that the final inspection had been done and they were satisfied. ‎”Well as you can see, we have just done the final […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

NCAA declares Abuja Airport’s runway safe, ready for flight operations

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.