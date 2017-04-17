Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NCAA, FAAN Say Abuja Airport is Ready for Use

Posted on Apr 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Director-General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Usman Muktar, says the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, runway is ready for operation and can be opened on Wednesday. Muktar stated this while speaking with newsmen during an inspection of the airport’s runway on Monday in Abuja. The Abuja airport was closed on March 8 for six […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.