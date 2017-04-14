NCAA moves to strengthen economic regulation

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has taken a bold step to strengthen its Economic Regulation through training and adequate exposure of the staff.

The first step in this direction was the training of staffers of the Directorate of Air Transport Regulation (DATR) from across the country by officials of International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

The ICAO Resource persons were Peter Lawani and Antonion Combes . The four days exercise ended on Thursday, 13th April, 2017 at the Authority’s Headquarters Annex Training Hall.

In his remarks, Muhtar Usman, the Director General of the NCAA, who closed the workshop, declared that it will foster economic development of aviation sector.

In addition, it is to reinforce NCAA resolve to reposition the Department and staff that will carry out these responsibilities in line with ICAO Standard and Recommended Practices (SARPs).

This training is one of the Four-Point Agenda that the DG enunciated earlier in the year in his world press conference. These Four –Point Agenda are sustenance of zero accident, reviewing and strengthening economic regulation, improved consumer protection and continuous prioritisation of staff training.

Usman expressed optimism that Nigeria will continue to benefit from the constant support of ICAO where and when required.

In their response, the team lead said that ICAO is open to offer assistance to Nigeria and NCAA in particular whenever such is needed.

The ICAO Air Transport Bureau is responsible for developing, promoting and disseminating policies and guidance materials on economic regulation and liberalisation of international air transport.

At the end, Certificates were presented to the 50 participants and souvenirs to the facilitators by the Director General, Muhtar Usman.

