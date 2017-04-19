NCAA probes Lagos-bound Aero aircraft smoke
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has begun investigation into the smoke in an Aero Contractors aircraft enroute Lagos from Port Harcourt.| General Manager, Public Relations of NCAA, Mr. Sam Adurogboye, confirmed the development, in Lagos, on Wednesday. Aero Contractors flight NG316 was engulfed in smoke about 20 minutes after take-off, causing panic among the […]
