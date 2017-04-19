NCAC boss lauds Ambode over new Culture, Arts Board

The Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe, has praised the foresight of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, for inaugurating a new board for Arts and Culture in Lagos, noting that the effort is not only timely but the right way to revive culture and show example to other states.

Otunba Runsewe particularly commended the quality of membership of the Culture board and urged the members not to disappoint the Governor and Nigerians in general who believe that Lagos holds the soul and spirit of Culture and Creative Arts emancipation and direction in Nigeria.

The new Lagos Culture and Arts board inaugurated by Governor Ambode include: Polly Alakija as Chairman, Joke Silva, film maker Kunle Afolayan, Visual Artist Kolade Oshinowo, Nike Okundaye, High Chief Mobee of Badagry, Patrick Yodenu Mobee, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr. Adeshina Adeyemi and Director of Culture Lagos Council of Arts and Culture, Mrs. Saidat Otulana.

In a chat with select media in Abuja, the Otunba Runsewe disclosed that he would work with Lagos Governor and other governors to change the Arts and Culture narratives in Nigeria, adding; “We at NCAC note the Lagos Governor’s commitment, dedication and encouragement for the revival and sustenance of the Creative Arts and Culture which is without measure.

‘’NCAC will soon roll out programmes that will not only compliment the desire of state governors in Nigeria to revive the arts and culture sector but will also show practically how Arts and Culture can generate jobs and revenue.”

He challenged the Arts and Culture professionals to live up the billings by using the window offered by Governor Ambode to tell a new story about Nigeria’s Creative arts and Culture evolution, history and also transform same to huge benefits to Nigerians, noting that; “Joke Silva, Kunle Afolayan, Nike Okundaye and others on that board are tested hands and therefore cannot fail us.”

