NCC Identifies Consumer Education as Effective Mechanism for Consumer Protection

Amby Uneze in Owerri

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has intensified efforts to protect telecom consumers and other stakeholders from undue exploitation and fraud from the operators of the telecommunication companies, through regular sensitisation and consumer education programmes.

Addressing consumers and other stakeholders at the Commission’s 83rd Edition of Consumer Outreach Programme (COP) in Owerri, Imo State, the Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, Mr. Abdullahi Maikano said that beside serving as a pro-active way of protecting consumers from making wrong choices, the Commission also serves as a preventive measure that protect consumers from being exploited and against fraud.

He maintained that at NCC, the telecom consumers are the target beneficiary of all the activities which make them enjoy primary focus in terms of ensuring that they get good quality of service, value for money spent, timely and fair redress of complaints and protection from unwholesome practices of some Service Providers.

Maikano said that the theme of the discussion “Information and Education as a Catalyst for Consumer Protection” was carefully chosen to reflect one of the cardinal objectives of the NCC of ensuring the protection of telecom consumers from market exploitation and empowering them to make rational and informed decision when making their choices of services.

According to him, to ensure that the telecoms consumer is well protected, informed and educated (PIE mandate) the Commission has developed services of initiatives with the main goal of empowering consumers with appropriate information that will ensure that their rights are not only protected but their choices provide them with value for money.

He added: “In the same direction, the NCC the regulator with the mandate of regulating the telecommunication industry and the protection of the telecom consumers; also recognize that the rights of every telecoms consumer must be protected; one of the fundamental rights of the telecom consumer is the right to be informed and educated.”

These rights, he said include but not limited to; the right to receive correct information on service they subscribed to; the right to be provided with clear, complete, and accurate information with a language that will be understood, adding that, this would guide them make informed decision on products and services offered to them.

In his contribution, the Deputy Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau of NCC, Alhaji Ismail Adedigba reminded participants that the NCC had declared 2017 as a year of Nigerian Telecom Consumer, which was flagged off on March 15. He said the campaign was to deepen awareness on the NCC 622 toll free line to lodge unresolved complaints to NCC and the 2442 short code to stop unsolicited messages with great emphasis on QOS improvement.

