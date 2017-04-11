Pages Navigation Menu

NCC leads Nigeria to Seminal Investment Forum

Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of Nigerian Communications Commission, Prof Umar Garba Danbatta, is leading the Nigerian delegation currently in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to explore further investment opportunities to improve both the quantity and quality of connectivity to telecommunications and ICTs. This is taking place under the auspices of the Commonwealth Investment […]

