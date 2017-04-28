Pages Navigation Menu

NCC releases new short code to stop unsolicited SMS

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in Business


NCC releases new short code to stop unsolicited SMS – Vanguard

Vanguard

NCC releases new short code to stop unsolicited SMS
Vanguard
THE Nigerian Communication Commission, NCC, has released a new short code, 2442, for stopping unsolicited SMS, as the commission reiterated that it remains committed to availing telecom consumers with valuable information on their right to quality …

