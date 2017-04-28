NCC Releases Short Codes to Stop Unsolicited SMS

The Nigerian Communication Commission, NCC, has released a new short code, 2442, for stopping unsolicited SMS, as the commission reiterated that it remains committed to availing telecom consumers with valuable information on their right to quality service.

This resolve was made known by the executive vice chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar Danbata, represented by deputy director consumer affairs, Alhaji Ismail Adedligba, at the 84th edition of NCC’s outreach programme themed: Information and Education as a Catalyst for Consumer Protection, in Abuja.

“This forum is aimed at creating an atmosphere of interaction between the regulator, consumer and telecom operators to deliberate on issues regarding telecom services, in our bid to ensure consumers enjoy uncompromised service.

“In NCC the consumer is king; therefore, the consumer must be accorded the right to be heard, as well as the right to safety. Our aim is to create awareness on quality service by using the code 2442 and 622 in cases where complaints made to telecom providers are not attended to” Adeligba said.

Also speaking at the event was Mr. Ayoola Oke of Consumer Advocacy Group, said; “Consumers are the patrons of the industry and telecom services over the years has recorded tremendous success and popularity, thereby calling to mind the fact that the consumer is a pivotal character in the industry.”

Responding, telecom operators assured consumers that all hands will be on deck to ensure that the best services are rendered.