NCC says telecom consumers must be accorded the rights of a king 

Speaking in Gwagwalada in Abuja on Thursday during 84th edition of its consumer outreach programme themed: Information and Education as a catalyst for Consumer Protection, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission Umar Danbata who spoke through the Deputy Director Consumer Affairs, Ismail Adedligba said the forum is aimed at creating an atmosphere of interaction between the regulator, consumer and telecom operators to deliberate on issues regarding telecom services to ensure the consumer enjoys uncompromised quality of service.

“In NCC we believe the consumer is the king in the palace market, therefore the consumer must be accorded the right to be heard as well as right to safety. The programme is to enable telecom regulators, telecom operators are telecom consumers to deliberate and resolve pressing issues regarding telecom services” he said.

While calling on telecom consumers to effectively use the opportunity to interact with their telecom operators he averred that the year 2017 has been earmarked as year of the telecom consumer to buttress the fact that the consumer is a king in the palace of the market.

He called on telecom Consumers to take advantage of the ‘2442’ code to stop unsolicited text messages and reach the commission on 622 on issues not resolved by their telecom operators.

He further averred that the forum serves as a feedback mechanism stressing that Consumer educational guarantees Consumer protection from making wrong choices and exploitation and also avail them with appropriate information.

Speaking at the event Ayoola Oke representing Consumer Advocacy Group said the forum is aimed at creating awareness on quality of service by using the code 2442 and using 622 in cases where complaints made to telecom providers are not attended to stressing that the consumers are the patrons of the industry and telecom services over the years has recorded tremendous success and popularity over the years calling to mind the fact that the consumer is a pivotal character in the industry.

The telecom operators while responding to various complains from their viable consumers gave the assurance that all hands are on deck to ensure they get the best of telecom services and that various conventional means of communication and advert is employed to ensure consumers are enlightened on telecom products and services.

The telecom operators include MTN, Mtel, Airtel, glo amongst others.