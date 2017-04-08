NCC warn against destruction of telecoms infrastructure
The Nigerian Communication Commission has urged Nigerians not to deliberately, or inadvertently obstruct deployment of services in their various localities as it amounts to denial of citizens rights to communications. The Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission NCC, Umar Garba Danbatta,made the call at the ‘NCC Day’ at the 28th Enugu International Trade Fair….
