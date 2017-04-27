Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NCDC: Meningitis cases declining

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says the number of new cases of suspected Cerebro Spinal Meningitis (CSM) is declining as outbreak control measures takes effect. The Communication Manager of NCDC, Dr Lawal Bakare, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Thursday. Bakare said that the cumulative number of suspected cases recorded […]

The post NCDC: Meningitis cases declining appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.