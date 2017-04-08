NCDC records massive turn out for meningitis vaccination in Zamfara

Lawal Bakare, Communication Manager, NCDC, said in statement on Friday in Abuja that the campaign started on April 6 in the eight most affected Local Government Areas in the state, and would continue until April 9

He explained that the campaign targeted 300,000 persons aged two to 29 years noting that more campaigns were planned in other states in the near future.

He said that a team of experts was tasked with planning, coordinating and implementing an effective vaccination campaign in collaboration with the recently commissioned Meningitis Emergency Operations Centre at NCDC.

He added that reports from the field indicated early progress in the vaccination exercise.

”In Zamfara State, there has been a massive turnout recorded in the targeted Local Government Areas.

”Traditional leaders and several community groups are helping with mobilization of people across the State,” he said. (NAN)