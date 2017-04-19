NCPC Opens Bid For Air Carriers, Ground Handling For 2017 Pilgrimage

The Nigerian Christian pilgrim Commission (NCPC) has commenced its 2017 bid opening for Air Carriers and Ground Handlers for the 2017 pilgrimage exercise to Israel, Rome and Greece. The event which took place at the Commission’s Corporate Headquarters in Abuja attracted prospective Air Carriers, Ground Handlers and observers.

The Head of Procurement Unit of NCPC, Mr. Simon Ageyi who stood in for the Executive Secretary, Rev. Tor Uja explained that the first phase of the bid opening which he called “Expression of Interest” was the first phase of the exercise which was in line with the 2007 Procurement Act.

He charged the bidders not to present false documents but ensure that the documents they submitted were genuine and assured them of a transparent process.

He further expatiated that this first phase of the exercise was to ascertain, verify and confirm the authenticity of documents by bidders to ensure transparency.He added that in the next fortnight the final bidding exercise would be completed and successful bidders would be invited to complete the bidding process.

Four Air Carriers, 11 Ground Handlers participated in the first phase of the bidding exercise made up of both Air Carriers and Ground Handlers from within Nigeria and outside the country.

The bidders acknowledged the transparency of the exercise and commended the Commission for a job well done.

It would be recalled that the advert for the expression of interest was published on 3rd April 2017, in two national dailies, Federal Tenders Journal and one foreign newspaper by the Commission in accordance with the Procurement Act; all the requirements from prospective bidders were clearly spelt out.