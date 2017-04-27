NCS Destroy Imported Poultry Products Worth N1.27bn – Leadership Newspapers
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
NCS Destroy Imported Poultry Products Worth N1.27bn
Leadership Newspapers
The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone “C” of Nigeria Customs Service in Owerri said it had seized 102, 099 cartons of illegally imported frozen poultry products with duty paid value of N1.27 billion. Comptroller Mohammed Garba, the Area Controller of …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!