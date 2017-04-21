NDDC Gives Additional 2 Weeks Ultimatum To Return To Site

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has given contractors working on its projects across the region a new two-week window within which to return to sites or face sanctions.

The commission had earlier given contractors 30 days to return to site, in order to complete all on-going projects in the region.

Managing Director of NDDC, Nsima Ekere disclosed this while speaking to newsmen shortly after the management committee’s meeting at the commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt.

Ekere reiterated the commitment of the federal government to fast-track the development of the Niger Delta region, saying that a list of such contractors is being compiled in all the nine NDDC states and defaulters would be prosecuted.

He stated that the commission will take appropriate steps to recover funds from defaulting contractors who had been mobilised but had refused to return to site.

The NDDC boss restated the commission’s resolve to ensure that all on-going projects were completed for the benefit of the people of the Niger Delta region.

Ekere stressed the importance of getting all stakeholders to key into the change agenda of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

He said, “It is important for our contractors to realise that it can no longer be business as usual. It is important for everyone doing business with NDDC to realise that things must be done properly, how they ought to be done and when they ought to be done.”

