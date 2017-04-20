NDDC tells contractors to return to site or face sanction

The Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC), has given contractors working on its projects across the region two weeks ultimatum to return to sites or face sanctions.

The Managing Director of NDDC, Mr Nsima Ekere, gave the ultimatum in a statement signed by Mr Chijoke Amu-Nnadi, Head, Corporate Affairs, of the NDDC in Abuja on Thursday.

Ekere reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to fast-track the development of the region.

He said that a list of such contractors was being compiled in all the nine NDDC states and defaulters would be prosecuted.

The commission had given contractors 30 days to return to site and complete all on-going projects in the region.

The NDDC boss said the commission would take appropriate steps to recover funds from defaulting contractors who had been mobilised but had refused to return to site.

He said that the commission had resolved to ensure that all ongoing projects were completed for the benefit of the people of the Niger Delta.

Ekere stressed the importance of getting all stakeholders to key into the change agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

He added: “It is important for our contractors to realise that it can no longer be business as usual.

“ It is important for everyone doing business with NDDC to realise that things must be done properly as they ought to be

