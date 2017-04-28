Pages Navigation Menu

NDDC to explore partnership opportunities in modular refineries

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

NIGER DELTA Development Commission, NDDC, has indicated commitment to exploring partnership with modular refineries in the region. Managing director and chief executive officer of the commission, Nsima U. Ekere is leading a strong delegation to this year’s Oil Technology Conference to explore partnership opportunities in modular refineries for the Niger Delta region. The conference, which […]

