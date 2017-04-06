NDE To train 900 Youths In Jigawa

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) said it planned to train 900 youths in Jigawa in the second quarter of 2017.

Mr Muhammad Sambo, the NDE Coordinator in the state, announced this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Thursday.

Sambo said the training would be conducted under the directorate’s Community Based Agricultural Scheme (CBAS).

He explained that at the end of the exercise, the beneficiaries were expected to acquire skills in agribusiness.

The coordinator added that trainees would also be empowered to set up their businesses and become employers of labour.

According to him, 300 beneficiaries will be drawn from each of the three senatorial districts of the state.

Sambo said the measure was to reduce unemployment and restiveness among youths.

The coordinator added that the training would also help to equip the trainees with the technical knowledge of setting up their own businesses, become self-reliant and employers of labour.

Sambo further said the agency had, between November 2016 and March 2017, trained 100 youths and women in the state.

According to him, 47 youths and 3 women have been trained in five agricultural farming schemes, under the NDE’s Off-Season Agricultural Production Training Scheme (OSAPTS).

He said the beneficiaries were trained in market gardening, poultry production, small ruminant production and aquaculture processing and marketing.

The coordinator further stated that another set of 50 women was trained in spice production and packaging between March 20 and March 25, under the directorate’s Women Employment Promotion (WEP).

According to him, the initiative is meant to empower the women to be self-reliant.

The NDE boss said the exercise would also encourage women, particularly those in the rural areas, to engage in productive activities.

The coordinator said that the gesture was also to develop small-scale businesses among women at the grassroots.

He assured that the agency would continue to evolve new skills in its training scheme in its various departments to reduce unemployment. (NAN)

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

