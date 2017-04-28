NDLEA arrests police van loaded with Indian hemp in Kano
OPERATIVES of the Nigeria Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have intercepted a suspected police van loaded with over 700 tonnes of India hemp worth millions of naira in Kano. The operatives also tracked and detained a long truck conveying sacks of dry fish stocked with cannabis. Conducting journalists round the confiscated illicit drugs yesterday at […]
