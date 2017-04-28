Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NDLEA arrests police van loaded with Indian hemp in Kano

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

OPERATIVES of the Nigeria Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have intercepted a suspected police van loaded with over 700 tonnes of India hemp worth millions of naira in Kano. The operatives also tracked and detained a long truck conveying sacks of dry fish stocked with cannabis. Conducting journalists round the confiscated illicit drugs yesterday at […]

The post NDLEA arrests police van loaded with Indian hemp in Kano appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.