NDLEA vows to crack down on drug traffickers – P.M. News
|
P.M. News
|
NDLEA vows to crack down on drug traffickers
P.M. News
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has vowed to intensify Nigeria's fight against drug trafficking, abuse and production of illegal drugs. “The war against drugs is on course and there is no going back,” NDLEA Chairman, Mr Muhammad …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG