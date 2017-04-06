NDLEA vows to intensify fight against drug trafficking

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has vowed to intensify Nigeria’s fight against drug trafficking, abuse and production of illegal drugs.

“The war against drugs is on course and there is no going back,” NDLEA Chairman, Mr Muhammad Abdallah, said in a statement released by the agency in Lagos on Thursday.

The statement was signed by the spokesperson of the agency, Mr Mitchell Ofoyeju,

Abdallah, according to the statement, called on stakeholders to enlist and actively participate in the anti-drug campaign.

Meanwhile, Ofoyeju said that officers and men in the Lagos Command of the agency apprehended 138 suspected drug traffickers in the first three months of the year.

He said in the statement that the officials seized 1,399.780kg of drugs, during the period.

“The drugs were seized in Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, Lagos Island, Ikorodu and other parts of the State within the first quarter of 2017.

“Between January and March, we arrested 138 suspected drug dealers, including a female, and seized 1,399.780kg of drugs.

“Cannabis has the largest share with 1,390.38kg, Tramadol 9.35kg, Cocaine 23.65 grammes and Heroin 22.8 grammes”.

“84 drug dependent persons were successfully counselled and re-united with their families, while 54 drug dealers were convicted, with 125 pending cases,” he said.

NDLEA vows to intensify fight against drug trafficking appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

