Ndoma-Egba Calls For Mutual Respect, Love For One Another At Easter

The Chairman of the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, has enjoined Nigerians and Christians in particular, to imbibe the teachings of Jesus Christ which calls for the fear of God, peace, honesty and love for one another.

Expressing optimism that the difficult times experienced by Nigerians will soon be a thing of the past, Ndoma-Egba stressed that the nation needed prayers to overcome the various challenges that have stunted development, stressing that the challenges are no respecter to religious, tribal and even political inclinations.

The Chairman, in his Easter message and signed by the Special Assistant Communication, Clara Braide, said, “ Nigerians must use this season for a thorough introspection especially in their dealings with their fellow human beings irrespective of religious inclinations, especially in this moment in the nation’s trajectory”.

He also charged leaders at all levels to demonstrate love, peaceful coexistence and commitment to the unity of Nigeria, free of injustice, corruption and other vices that have negatively affected Nigeria’s growth.

“We should have love for one another, forgiveness, and mutual respect, and see ourselves as one and the same people irrespective of our different backgrounds”