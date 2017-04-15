Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ndoma-Egba Calls For Mutual Respect, Love For One Another At Easter

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Chairman of the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, has enjoined Nigerians and Christians in particular, to imbibe the teachings of Jesus Christ which calls for the fear of God, peace, honesty and love for one another.
Expressing optimism that the difficult times experienced by Nigerians will soon be a thing of the past, Ndoma-Egba stressed that the nation needed prayers to overcome the various challenges that have stunted development, stressing that the challenges are no respecter to religious, tribal and even political inclinations.
The Chairman, in his Easter message and signed by the Special Assistant Communication, Clara Braide, said, “ Nigerians must use this season for a thorough introspection especially in their dealings with their fellow human beings irrespective of  religious inclinations, especially in this moment in the nation’s trajectory”.
He also charged leaders at all levels to demonstrate love, peaceful coexistence and commitment to the unity of Nigeria, free of injustice, corruption and other vices that have negatively affected Nigeria’s growth.
“We should have love for one another, forgiveness, and mutual respect, and see ourselves as one and the same people irrespective of our different backgrounds”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.