Ndoma-Egba salutes workers’ resilience amid tough economic challenges

The Chairman, Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Sen. Victor Ndoma-Egba has commended workers across the country for their sacrifices and faith in Nigeria in spite of the economic challenges.

Ndoma-Egba said this in a statement issued by Mrs Clara Braide, the Special Assistant, Communication Office of the Chairman Governing Board of NDDC on Sunday in Abuja.

Newsmen recall that Workers Day in Nigeria is celebrated every May 1, in over 140 nations, and is popularly known as “May Day’’ or “Workers’ Day’’.

According to Ndoma-Egba, workers undoubtedly the world over are the greatest assets of every nation because the human capital is the bedrock upon which development revolves and thrives.

He expressed concerns about the purchasing power (wages) of workers which may naturally affect their morale, but urged the workers to remain steadfast and never lose hope.

The NDDC chairman emphasised that the present economic realities was a necessary phase in the nation’s steady march toward a truly egalitarian society, to which the All Progressives Congress, (APC) government under President Muhammdu Buhari remains dedicated.

Ndoma-Egba also commended the indomitable spirit of Nigerian workers sacrifices and resilience in the face of challenges.

He, however, urged governments at all levels to vigorously pursue job creation, stressing that unemployment breeds unpleasant consequences.

