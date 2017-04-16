NDYA urges payment of tuition, allowances of students under FG Amnesty Programme. – Vanguard
|
NDYA urges payment of tuition, allowances of students under FG Amnesty Programme.
Vanguard
The Chairman, Niger Delta Youths Association, NDYA, Delta State chapter, Comr. Ose Andrew, has frowned at delay in the payment of tuition fees and allowances of students under the Federal Government Amnesty Programme. ADVERTISING.
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG