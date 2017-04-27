Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NEC sets up ad hoc committee to audit ecological fund – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
NEC sets up ad hoc committee to audit ecological fund – Vanguard

Vanguard

NEC sets up ad hoc committee to audit ecological fund
Vanguard
The National Economic Council (NEC), presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday set up a nine-member ad hoc committee to audit the ecological fund. The Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra, who disclosed at the end of the NEC meeting at the …
NEC orders audit of ecological fundsThe Nation Newspaper

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.