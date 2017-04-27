NEC sets up ad hoc committee to audit ecological fund – Vanguard
Vanguard
NEC sets up ad hoc committee to audit ecological fund
The National Economic Council (NEC), presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday set up a nine-member ad hoc committee to audit the ecological fund. The Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra, who disclosed at the end of the NEC meeting at the …
NEC orders audit of ecological funds
