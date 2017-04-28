NEITI begins 2015-2016 oil sector audit – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
NEITI begins 2015-2016 oil sector audit
The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has commenced a comprehensive audit of the oil and gas sector for 2015 and 2016. Its Executive Secretary, Mr. Waziri Adio announced this in Lagos at a workshop for major oil companies …
