Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NEITI begins 2015-2016 oil sector audit – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
NEITI begins 2015-2016 oil sector audit – The Nation Newspaper

The Nation Newspaper

NEITI begins 2015-2016 oil sector audit
The Nation Newspaper
The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has commenced a comprehensive audit of the oil and gas sector for 2015 and 2016. Its Executive Secretary, Mr. Waziri Adio announced this in Lagos at a workshop for major oil companies

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.