NEITI commences 2015, 2016 audit of oil, gas sector

NIGERIAN Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NEITI, has commenced a comprehensive independent audit of the nation’s oil and gas sector that would cover the periods of 2015 and 2016. The Executive Secretary of NEITI, Mr. Waziri Adio, who announced this yesterday at a workshop organised for major oil companies in Nigeria, said that the independent audit […]

The post NEITI commences 2015, 2016 audit of oil, gas sector appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

