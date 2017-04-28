NEITI commences 2015, 2016 audit of oil, gas sector
NIGERIAN Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NEITI, has commenced a comprehensive independent audit of the nation’s oil and gas sector that would cover the periods of 2015 and 2016. The Executive Secretary of NEITI, Mr. Waziri Adio, who announced this yesterday at a workshop organised for major oil companies in Nigeria, said that the independent audit […]
The post NEITI commences 2015, 2016 audit of oil, gas sector appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!