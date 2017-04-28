Pages Navigation Menu

NEITI commences 2015, 2016 audit of oil, gas sector

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in Business

NIGERIAN Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NEITI, has commenced a comprehensive independent audit of the nation’s oil and gas sector that would cover the periods of 2015 and 2016. The Executive Secretary of NEITI, Mr. Waziri Adio, who announced this yesterday at a workshop organised for major oil companies in Nigeria, said that the independent audit […]

