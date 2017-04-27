Pages Navigation Menu

NEITI commences 2015, 2016 audit of oil, gas sector

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative(NEITI) on Thursday said it had commenced a comprehensive independent audit of the nation’s oil and gas sector that would cover the periods of 2015 and 2016. Waziri Adio, Executive Secretary of NEITI, announced this in Lagos at a workshop organised for major oil companies in Nigeria. Adio said that…

