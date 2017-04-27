Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor allegedly made ‘advances’ to married city executive – Times LIVE

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor allegedly made ‘advances’ to married city executive – Times LIVE

Times LIVE

Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor allegedly made 'advances' to married city executive
Times LIVE
It is war. Vuyo Zitumane has broken her silence with explosive suggestions that Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani is gunning for her because she rejected his advances three times.
NMB coalition govt in shreds as deputy mayor opens fraud caseseNCA

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.