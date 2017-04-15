NEMA confirms 2 dead along Lagos-Ibadan expressway

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed two persons dead by hit and run vehicles along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

A statement by Spokesman for the agency, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, in Lagos on Saturday quoted NEMA South-West Zonal Coordinator, Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu, as saying that the victims may have been knocked down in the morning.

“A motorcyclist was found in front of Majun City Estate, while the other mangled body was found about three kilometers to Mowe from the Ibadan end of the expressway.

“We have contacted the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) for the evacuation of the bodies,” he said.

The coordinator called on those whose relations may be missing to contact the Sagamu Interchange Unit and the Mowe FRSC Unit for identification.

He advised motorcyclists to desist from using the expressway, saying that it was risky to do so.

The post NEMA confirms 2 dead along Lagos-Ibadan expressway appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

