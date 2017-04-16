NEMA confirms death of 2 persons

The National Emergency Management Agency(NEMA) has confirmed two persons dead by hit and run vehicles along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway. A statement by Spokesman for the agency, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, in Lagos on Saturday quoted NEMA South-West Zonal Coordinator, Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu, as saying that the victims may have been knocked down in the morning. “A motorcyclist …

The post NEMA confirms death of 2 persons appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

