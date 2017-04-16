NEMA confirms death of 2 persons
The National Emergency Management Agency(NEMA) has confirmed two persons dead by hit and run vehicles along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway. A statement by Spokesman for the agency, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, in Lagos on Saturday quoted NEMA South-West Zonal Coordinator, Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu, as saying that the victims may have been knocked down in the morning. “A motorcyclist …
The post NEMA confirms death of 2 persons appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG