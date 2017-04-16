Pages Navigation Menu

NEMA confirms death of 2 persons

The National Emergency Management Agency(NEMA) has confirmed two persons dead by hit and run vehicles along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway. A statement by Spokesman for the agency, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, in Lagos on Saturday quoted NEMA South-West Zonal Coordinator, Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu, as saying that the victims may have been knocked down in the morning. “A motorcyclist …

