NEMA: We’ll not close IDP camps in Borno by May 29
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said that the planned closure of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Borno by May 29 was no longer feasible. Mr Muhammad Kanar, the NEMA North East Coordinator stated on this Sunday while speaking with newsmen in Maiduguri. Kanar said that IDPs whose communities had been liberated were, however, […]
