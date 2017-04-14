Never take this Off of You

Hello BellaNaijarians, Here’s something to note as you go about your activities for today. Positivity brings about real change and offers you the opportunity to achieve your goals. Being positive sends a signal to body to get ready for work. It makes you expect that your goals will become reality. So, everyday, wear your positivity […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

