Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Bill guarantees freedom from torture – Daily Nation

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
New Bill guarantees freedom from torture
Daily Nation
Kenya National Commission on Human Rights Chairperson Kagwiria Mbogori (left) and Attorney General Githu Muigai converse at Intercontinental Hotel in Nairobi on March 24, 2017 during a forum on human rights. A Bill that guarantees freedom from torture …
Bill to compensate victims of torture, cruelty signed into lawThe Star, Kenya

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.