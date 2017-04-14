New deal may mean more local NBC channels are coming to live TV streaming services
NBC and the NBC Television Affiliates Board have reached an agreement that could allow for more local NBC channels across several live TV streaming services including Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, and YouTube TV.
