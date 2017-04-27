New documentary claims Whitney Houston was bisexual
A new documentary about Whitney Houston’s life talks about the late singer’s se*uality is revisited in a new documentary, called Whitney: Can I Be Me? which will be released in August. Her ex-husband, Bobby Brown has previously suggested that the late Whitney Houston was in a gay relationship with her assistant Robyn Crawford. According to People, …
The post New documentary claims Whitney Houston was bisexual appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!