New electoral kits to speed up results release – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
New electoral kits to speed up results release
Daily Nation
Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati, at JKIA on April 14, 2017, displays the Kenya Integrated Elections Management System kit that will be used to transmit data. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NATION MEDIA GROUP …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG