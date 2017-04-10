New heads of culture, tourism yet to resume duties

• I was not sacked as NTDC boss, Runsewe clarifies

Over one week after the announcement of their appointments, new heads of agencies and parastatals in the nation’s culture and tourism sector are yet to resume duties formally.

Reason? They are yet to procure their appointment letters, which should be issued from the office of the Culture Minister or Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

President Muhammadu Buhari, through his spokesman, Femi Adesina, had, on March 31, 2017, announced the appointment of the five new chief executives including Otunba Segun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC); Tar Ukoh as Artistic Director of the National Theatre and National Troupe of Nigeria; Chidia Madueke as General Manager of the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC); Adedayo Thomas, Executive Director of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) and Folorunso Coker, Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC).

Last week, some of the new appointees made efforts to visit their respective agencies but they were turned back on the excuse that they could not present their appointment letters to authenticate their new posts.

Meanwhile, Otunba Runsewe has faulted the report last Friday that he was sacked as DG of NTDC.

“I was not sacked. I was merely disengaged which was politically motivated. I had a letter from the then SGF to that effect. In fact, throughout the week of the announcement of my disengagement, there was a flood of commendations acknowledging the quality leadership I brought to bear on the running of NTDC,” Runsewe said yesterday.

He promised to bequeath the same legacy at his new post as DG of NCAC. He confirmed that he was at the NCAC office in Abuja on Thursday, but was turned back because he had no letter with him.

The outgoing DG of NCAC, Mrs. Dayo Keshi however said she has vacated the office as soon as the announcement was made on March 31.

“I have moved out of the office, prepared the handing over note and gave it to the most senior person, so that with or without me, the handing over ceremony can be performed. I have moved on with my life. No grudges!,” she said.

