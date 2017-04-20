New Injury To Jack Wilshere Won’t Stop Contract Talks- Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger insists Jack Wilshere’s latest injury setback will not stop Arsenal from opening contract talks with the England international in the summer.

Wilshere suffered a broken leg last weekend to bring to an end a season-long loan spell at Bournemouth, a move that was aimed at giving the 25-year-old more game time.

“That (Wilshere’s contract) is something different. This injury is nothing to do with the extension of Jack’s contract,” Wenger said.

“We haven’t entered into any negotiations yet. I think with all these cases, when there’s only one year to go, (it’s done) during the break.

As well as revealing that the injury is not serious, Wenger confirmed on Thursday the rehab for Wilshere’s leg injury will take place at Arsenal over the summer.

“It’s sad because Jack is a great football player, has a great football brain and his career has been stopped by many injuries,” Wenger said.

“Not recently no [spoken to Wilshere]. I follow the situation closely because he sees a specialist. We think it’s a very simple fracture which doesn’t need any surgery at all, hopefully he’ll be back in July for normal training.

“I think it’s a very simple fracture of the fibula and that we need patience, and let’s hope that all goes well.

“Well until the end of the season he’s a player of Bournemouth but we have a good understanding with the medical staff [at Bournemouth].

“I had a meeting with our medical staff to see how we can liaise and if we have to bring him back but because it’s a fracture so there’s not a lot to do, just wait until when he can move again. His rehab will certainly be here because the season will be over.

“His loan spell ends at the end of the season so during the break all the rehab will be done here.”

The post New Injury To Jack Wilshere Won’t Stop Contract Talks- Arsene Wenger appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

