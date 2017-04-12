Pages Navigation Menu

New Music: Beambo Taylor – Funwon Finish

Posted on Apr 12, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Rising Hip Hop act, Beambo Taylor who was recently unveiled by Jaynation Music debuts with her single, “Funwon Finish”. “Funwon Finish” was produced by Seanzbeat, mixed and mastered by Marqai Mix. Listen & Download below: Download

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

