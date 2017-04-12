New Music: Beambo Taylor – Funwon Finish
Rising Hip Hop act, Beambo Taylor who was recently unveiled by Jaynation Music debuts with her single, “Funwon Finish”. “Funwon Finish” was produced by Seanzbeat, mixed and mastered by Marqai Mix. Listen & Download below: Download
