New Music: Beambo Taylor – Funwon Finish

Rising Hip Hop act, Beambo Taylor who was recently unveiled by Jaynation Music debuts with her single, “Funwon Finish”. “Funwon Finish” was produced by Seanzbeat, mixed and mastered by Marqai Mix. Listen & Download below: Download

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

