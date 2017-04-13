New Music: Challex D Boss feat. Eedris Abdulkareem – We See No Changes (Remix)

Fame TeeVee Musik‘s Urban act Challex D Boss teams up with legendary rapper Eedris Abdukareem for the remix of hit trending conscious masterpiece dubbed “We See No Changes“. The track was produced by Teddy Banty, mixed and mastered by Dr Ritzy. Listen and Download below: Download

