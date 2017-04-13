Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Music: Challex D Boss feat. Eedris Abdulkareem – We See No Changes (Remix)

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Fame TeeVee Musik‘s Urban act Challex D Boss teams up with legendary rapper Eedris Abdukareem for the remix of hit trending conscious masterpiece dubbed “We See No Changes“. The track was produced by Teddy Banty, mixed and mastered by Dr Ritzy. Listen and Download below: Download

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.