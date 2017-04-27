Pages Navigation Menu

New Music: De-Glorious feat. David Judah – A Friend Like Jesus (Victory)

Posted on Apr 27, 2017

Exemplary Gospel music group, De-Glorious has teamed up with kingdom sound extraordinaire, Tim Godfrey and SMJ for the production of its fresh and Christ enchanted song “Victory”. The song features David Judah on the rap and it’s a fantastic one to open our inner souls to the wonders of God over our lives. Listen and Download […]

