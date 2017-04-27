New Music: De-Glorious feat. David Judah – A Friend Like Jesus (Victory)

Exemplary Gospel music group, De-Glorious has teamed up with kingdom sound extraordinaire, Tim Godfrey and SMJ for the production of its fresh and Christ enchanted song “Victory”. The song features David Judah on the rap and it’s a fantastic one to open our inner souls to the wonders of God over our lives. Listen and Download […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

