New Music: DJ Timmy feat. Yung6ix & LK Kuddy – Connect

KKTBM official disc jockey Baddest DJ Timmy enlists the services of hip-hop star Yung6ix and afro-pop force LK Kuddy for his new single titled “Connect”, produced by Ditweni and mixed by Suka Sounds. Listen and Download below: Download

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

