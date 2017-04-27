New Music: DJ Timmy feat. Yung6ix & LK Kuddy – Connect
KKTBM official disc jockey Baddest DJ Timmy enlists the services of hip-hop star Yung6ix and afro-pop force LK Kuddy for his new single titled “Connect”, produced by Ditweni and mixed by Suka Sounds. Listen and Download below: Download
