New Music: Ezi Emela – Blem (Cover)

After bringing us her sensual video for her single ‘Chineke Meh‘, Ezi Emela has just remixed Drake’s ‘Blem’ track. The Afrobeats/R&B singer spiced up the track and twisted the banger into a more of a women’s point a view. Listen and Download below: Download

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

