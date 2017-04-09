New Music: Ezi Emela – Blem (Cover)
After bringing us her sensual video for her single ‘Chineke Meh‘, Ezi Emela has just remixed Drake’s ‘Blem’ track. The Afrobeats/R&B singer spiced up the track and twisted the banger into a more of a women’s point a view. Listen and Download below: Download
